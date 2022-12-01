30th Annual Festival of Lights Auto Tour at Wappapello Lake

Heartland Votes

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Since November 25, the 30th Annual Festival of Lights Auto Tour has been open. And until December 11, those who wish to see the lights or decorate with their own are welcome.

The FOL is open on the weekends, Friday through Sunday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will be closed after December 11, but will open nightly from December 16 to Christmas Day. Admission and set up are both free of charge.

The event is held in the Redman Creek East Campground on T Highway at Wappapello Lake. Those interested in participating in decorating a campsite can contact the Wappapello Lake Management office at 573-222-8562. Volunteers of organizations may pass out business information if they work the event entrance or exit gate.

The event is done in partnership with the Wappapello Lake Area Association, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and River Radio.

