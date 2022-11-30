Heartland Votes

Williamson County robbery turns into death investigation

By Clayton Hester
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Williamson County authorities are saying a burglary that has become a death investigation was “not a random act.”

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputies responded to a home on Morning Glory Road, near the Crab Orchard spillway, just before 2 o’clock on Tuesday for a report of a burglary in progress.

When they got there, they a found a man who had been injured.

That person went to a hospital in Carbondale where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information should contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS.

