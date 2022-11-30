Heartland Votes

Saint Francis Healthcare System to host Live Nativity on December 17

Saint Francis Healthcare System will be hosting it’s fourth annual outdoor Live Nativity, where...
Saint Francis Healthcare System will be hosting it’s fourth annual outdoor Live Nativity, where they recreate the scene of Jesus’s birth.(Saint Francis Healthcare System)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Healthcare System will be hosting it’s fourth annual outdoor Live Nativity, where they recreate the scene of Jesus’s birth.

On Saturday, December 17, from 5-7 pm, those who wish to attend can “follow the Star of Bethlehem” to the Saint Francis Cancer Institute in Cape Girardeau, Mo. (Entrance 6).

Stacy Huff, Executive Director of Saint Francis Foundation, voiced her excitement for the event, and looks forward to the celebration of the Christian faith.

“This is such a special event. We are honored to follow in St. Francis of Assisi’s footsteps by providing this free visual reminder for our community. Jesus is the core of everything we do at Saint Francis. He is what drives us and the reason we celebrate Christmas,” Huff said.

Volunteers will take on the roles of Mary, Joseph, wise men, shepherds and angels. The event will feature live animals including cows, camels, four-horn sheep and a donkey. Parking is available near the Cancer Institute.

In case of inclement weather, event status updates can be seen at www.sfmc.net or the Saint Francis Healthcare System Facebook page. To learn more about the event, visit sfmc.net or call 573-331-5177.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The individual was hit by multiple vehicles near the intersection of Sprigg and MO 74.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Cape Girardeau
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Heartland News viewer William Foeste captured this photo of clouds forming a heart shape around...
First Alert: Temps fall overnight
Heath Hunsaker, 30, of Dexter pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday in the shooting...
Man sentenced in Rector murder case
FILE - Clarence Gilyard Jr. is seen in the 2018 TV movie "Christmas on the Coast." The actor,...
Clarence Gilyard, ‘Die Hard’ and ‘Matlock’ actor, dies at 66

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
DESE has awarded grants to several Missouri Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs,...
10 Heartland CTE programs to each receive $400K in grants
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
‘Clemency will not be granted’: Parson confirms Kevin Johnson will be executed Tuesday