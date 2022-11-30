Saint Francis Healthcare System to host Live Nativity on December 17

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Healthcare System will be hosting it’s fourth annual outdoor Live Nativity, where they recreate the scene of Jesus’s birth.

On Saturday, December 17, from 5-7 pm, those who wish to attend can “follow the Star of Bethlehem” to the Saint Francis Cancer Institute in Cape Girardeau, Mo. (Entrance 6).

Stacy Huff, Executive Director of Saint Francis Foundation, voiced her excitement for the event, and looks forward to the celebration of the Christian faith.

“This is such a special event. We are honored to follow in St. Francis of Assisi’s footsteps by providing this free visual reminder for our community. Jesus is the core of everything we do at Saint Francis. He is what drives us and the reason we celebrate Christmas,” Huff said.

Volunteers will take on the roles of Mary, Joseph, wise men, shepherds and angels. The event will feature live animals including cows, camels, four-horn sheep and a donkey. Parking is available near the Cancer Institute.

In case of inclement weather, event status updates can be seen at www.sfmc.net or the Saint Francis Healthcare System Facebook page. To learn more about the event, visit sfmc.net or call 573-331-5177.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.