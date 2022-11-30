Pedestrian hit and killed in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A collision took the life of a pedestrian in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., the individual was hit by multiple vehicles near the intersection of Sprigg and MO 74.

Medical responders arrived at the scene.

The individual succumed to their injuries.

The incident is now under investigation by the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.