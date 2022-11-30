Heartland Votes

Pedestrian hit and killed in Cape Girardeau

The individual was hit by multiple vehicles near the intersection of Sprigg and MO 74.
The individual was hit by multiple vehicles near the intersection of Sprigg and MO 74.(MGN)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A collision took the life of a pedestrian in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., the individual was hit by multiple vehicles near the intersection of Sprigg and MO 74.

Medical responders arrived at the scene.

The individual succumed to their injuries.

The incident is now under investigation by the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Our southern counties are under a threat level 2 out of 5 for severe storms. Our northern and...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY this evening thru midnight due to threat for damaging winds, isolated tornadoes
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas

Latest News

SEMO international students share food dishes from their home country with others at the...
SEMO students share food, culture during International Education Week
The donations collected will go towards equipping the benches at the five busiest CTA bus stop...
United Way of SEMO looking for help with bus stop benches
Local artists and businesses are collaborating to put together displays for the festival's 35th...
Local artists and businesses collaborating for 35th Cape Light Fest
35th Cape Light Fest begins Friday
35th Cape Light Fest begins Friday