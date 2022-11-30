Heartland Votes

Man indicted for murder after road rage shooting kills 8-year-old girl

A 48-year-old man was indicted in the death of an 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed in a...
A 48-year-old man was indicted in the death of an 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed in a road rage incident.((Maricopa County SO/GoFundMe))
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5/Gray News) - A grand jury in Arizona has indicted a man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl during a road rage incident that happened in late October.

According to court documents obtained by AZFamily, 48-year-old Sidney Garfield Garrand is facing a count of second-degree murder and six other felony charges that include endangerment, attempt to commit murder, and illegally firing a gun within city limits.

The father of Cassidy Moreno said the road rage incident began on Oct. 27 when he approached a four-way stop after picking up his daughters from school. He said Garrand seemingly became upset when he turned left in front of him to go south.

Garrand reportedly turned his Jeep around, then followed the father and his family, which included his wife and three daughters.

At one point, Garrand allegedly waved. The girl’s father said he ignored it.

When the vehicles got to an intersection, the father and other witnesses said Garrand pulled up directly behind him at a red light. The father had his window down and saw Garrand get out of his car and walk toward the other vehicle. Garrand then reportedly punched the father through the open window.

Court documents said the father got out of his car and pulled a folding knife in response. He allegedly “started swinging” at Garrand because he feared for his family’s safety.

Witnesses also reportedly told officers that Garrand, at one point, was holding onto the father’s neck. Police said the father was able to injure Garrand near the neck with his knife. The father reportedly got back into his car and began driving away as Garrand retrieved a handgun from the passenger side of his Jeep.

The family in the car said they then heard gunshots, with one witness reporting Garrand fired five or six rounds. Documents said the mother of the three girls turned to look at the backseat and saw that 8-year-old Cassidy sitting in the middle seat was bleeding.

The mother called 911 and Cassidy was soon rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Cassidy died later.

Police said Garrand and the father were also hospitalized. Garrand was intubated and was treated for multiple cuts to his neck, right shoulder, and upper chest area, while the girl’s father suffered severe cuts to his fingers.

County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said violence in the community is unacceptable.

“An innocent child was killed and no matter what is happening on the road, violence is never the answer,” she said.

Garrand is currently being held in a Maricopa County Jail with a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The individual was hit by multiple vehicles near the intersection of Sprigg and MO 74.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Cape Girardeau
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Heartland News viewer William Foeste captured this photo of clouds forming a heart shape around...
First Alert: Temps fall overnight
Heath Hunsaker, 30, of Dexter pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday in the shooting...
Man sentenced in Rector murder case
FILE - Clarence Gilyard Jr. is seen in the 2018 TV movie "Christmas on the Coast." The actor,...
Clarence Gilyard, ‘Die Hard’ and ‘Matlock’ actor, dies at 66

Latest News

Candles and flowers have been placed outside the home where three people died in Riverside,...
Police: Deputy posed as teen online to sexually extort girl
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York was elected Wednesday as the new leader of the House Democrats.
Hakeem Jeffries wins historic bid to lead House Dems after Pelosi
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, accompanied by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calls for a...
House votes to avert rail strike, impose deal on unions
William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are making their second trip to the U.S. as...
UK royals traveling to Boston with eye on environment prize