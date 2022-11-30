Man accused of making terroristic threat at Walmart in Harrisburg, Ill. arrested

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - A Harrisburg man accused of making a terroristic threat a Walmart store was arrested on Tuesday, November 29.

According to Harrisburg Police, an employee at the Harrisburg Walmart called them to report that a man had entered the store and told a worker at the service counter there was going to be a shooting at the store.

The man then walked off into the store.

When officers arrived, they took 56-year-old Edward Hopkins into custody.

Police said he was unarmed at the time.

Hopkins was booked into the Saline County Detention Center on informal charges of disorderly conduct and making a terroristic threat.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.