Man accused of making terroristic threat at Walmart in Harrisburg, Ill. arrested

A Harrisburg man accused of making a terroristic threat a Walmart store was arrested on Tuesday.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - A Harrisburg man accused of making a terroristic threat a Walmart store was arrested on Tuesday, November 29.

According to Harrisburg Police, an employee at the Harrisburg Walmart called them to report that a man had entered the store and told a worker at the service counter there was going to be a shooting at the store.

The man then walked off into the store.

When officers arrived, they took 56-year-old Edward Hopkins into custody.

Police said he was unarmed at the time.

Hopkins was booked into the Saline County Detention Center on informal charges of disorderly conduct and making a terroristic threat.

