Man accused of attempted murder arrested in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Marion Police arrested a man on an attempted murder charge on Tuesday afternoon, November 29.

According to police, officers were called shortly after 2 p.m. to a home on the 1000 block of Maplewood street about a man with a gun.

Dispatchers told officers that the woman who made the was very frantic before the line was disconnected. They tried to call her back, but couldn’t get the woman back on the line.

When officers responded to the home, they said a man in a silver vehicle took off from the area, driving on the sidewalk at a high rate of speed.

Officers followed after the driver and attempted to stop him, but they were unable to do so until he reached the 900 block of South Court Street.

The driver, identified as 44-year-old Joshua G. Taylor, was then taken into custody. Police said this happened after brief struggle with officers.

The Marion Police K9 was brought to the area to search the route Taylor and police traveled.

During the search, police said a gun was found along the route.

Police believe it was thrown out when officers were following Taylor.

According to police, the victim told officers Taylor allegedly placed that gun to her head and pulled the trigger, however a bullet did not discharge.

The victim then called 911.

She told officers Taylor took the phone away, disconnected the call and left the home when he heard sirens.

Taylor is currently awaiting his first court appearance on attempted murder, domestic battery, unlawful use of weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, fleeing and eluding, interference with reporting of domestic violence, criminal damage to property and driving on the sidewalk charges.

