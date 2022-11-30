Heartland Votes

IDNR: Bird flu likely caused hundreds of waterfowl deaths recently in southern Ill.

IDNR is reporting avian influenza likely caused the deaths of at least 300 waterbirds at public hunting areas throughout southern Illinois in recent days.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Wildlife officials are urging hunters to be aware of sick or dead waterfowl throughout southern Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is reporting avian influenza likely caused the deaths of at least 300 waterbirds at public hunting areas throughout southern Illinois in recent days.

The deaths are primarily snow geese.

IDNR says the dead wild birds have been found at Baldwin Lake, Pyramid State Recreation Area, Rend Lake and Carlyle Lake.

The department also says it will continue to monitor for ongoing outbreaks of bird flu, also known as HPAI, during the fall bird migration.

Anyone who comes across 20 birds or more dead in a congregated is urged to contact their IDNR district wildlife biologist from the list found by clicking here.

Hunters are urged to avoid handling sick or dead waterfowl they find. This includes keeping their hunting dogs and other pets away from eating birds that have died from unknown causes. More guidance on handling waterfowl can be found here.

The first case of HPAI was reported on March 10 when wild Canada geese in Will County were submitted for sampling.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The individual was hit by multiple vehicles near the intersection of Sprigg and MO 74.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Cape Girardeau
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Heartland News viewer William Foeste captured this photo of clouds forming a heart shape around...
First Alert: Temps fall overnight
FILE - Clarence Gilyard Jr. is seen in the 2018 TV movie "Christmas on the Coast." The actor,...
Clarence Gilyard, ‘Die Hard’ and ‘Matlock’ actor, dies at 66
Heath Hunsaker, 30, of Dexter pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday in the shooting...
Man sentenced in Rector murder case

Latest News

Heartland record lounge works to bring awareness to autism spectrum disorder
Heartland record lounge works to spread autism awareness through name
Crews battle fire at vehicle auction yard in Scott County
Crews battle fire at vehicle auction yard in Scott County
IDNR: Bird flu likely caused hundreds of waterfowl deaths recently in southern Ill.
IDNR: Bird flu likely caused hundreds of waterfowl deaths recently in southern Ill.
Heartland record lounge works raise autism awareness through name
Heartland record lounge works raise autism awareness through name