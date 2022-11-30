Heartland record lounge works to spread autism awareness through name

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new record lounge in the Heartland is working to bring awareness to a disorder close to the owner’s heart.

It’s a new spot in town, Spectrum Record Lounge in Cape Girardeau.

“I hope it gives people a place to just kind of hang out and feel cool,” said Parker Bond, co-owner.

Inside this lounge, you can grab a drink and sift through all your favorite classics.

“One of our goals was to make us a space that didn’t look like it was in Cape Girardeau,” said Travis Tyson, co-owner.

Tyson is the mastermind behind the bar. It was an idea 18 years in the making. He called up his buddy Parker Bond to join in on the new adventure.

“It’s a no-brainer to spend time around music all day everyday,” said Bond.

And what was just a thought, is now a reality.

“We wanted that kind of basement feel, very comfortable feel, rock and roll posters on the wall, music playing and cool drinks,” said Tyson.

But aside from the good tunes and cocktails, there’s a deeper message spinning inside.

“It was a grueling process of trying to pick a name,” said Bond.

Picking the name “Spectrum Record Lounge” was much like finding a tune, but this tune came from Travis’ son.

“He’s a wild little dude. He is just like any other kid,” said Tyson.

Alex Tyson doesn’t miss a beat.

“He is a seven-year-old kid, just bebopping around. He just does stuff a little differently,” said Bond.

Alex falls on the autism spectrum.

“Being around him I’ve learned a lot, like you know, he is not exactly verbal and it’s just taught me a lot about myself. I think,” said Tyson.

And with Travis’ love for music, it’s created a special bond for the two.

“When it’s time to go to bed he knows that I like to listen to music after he goes to bed. So he will walk up to me and just say ‘music’ and he will run downstairs to where my stereo is at. That’s his way of saying I don’t want to go to bed and he knows it totally works,” said Tyson.

So the record lounge is a nod to Alex.

“Hopefully over time brings awareness that everybody is different and it’s okay to be different,” said Tyson.

And, it’s a nod to each one of us, as we all have our own tempo.

“Have a little something for everybody because that’s kind of like how music is anyway,” said Bond.

Tyson and Bond said they would like to hold events at the record lounge to continue to bring awareness about those on the autism spectrum.

Tyson said the main goal is getting the community to understand more about autism spectrum disorder.

