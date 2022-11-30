Heartland Votes

First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Chilly but dry for the next couple of days....more wet weather ahead?
By Brian Alworth
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:28 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
We’ll get a couple of days of chilly but dry weather behind last night’s strong cold front.   Strong northwest winds are roaring this morning, blowing in some colder but drier air.  The winds will die down by this afternoon but there will be a significant wind chill factor this morning.   After a chilly but sunny day,  tonight will be cold and frosty with overnight lows dipping close to 20°.  Thursday will be sunny and cool but much less windy.

The  pattern is looking more active and wet again as we get into early next week.  A weak front Friday evening could bring a little light rain (as well as some chilly winds on Friday)…but the really unsettled period looks to be about Sunday through Tuesday as a frontal boundary stalls in our region.  Periods of rain are likely during this time….and some areas may get quite a bit of rain.  Otherwise no sign of any significant winter precip as we head into December.

