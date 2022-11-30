First Alert: Breezy & colder

(KFVS) - Expect a couple of chilly, but drier days.

Last night’s strong cold front has pushed out of the Heartland, but much colder air has been left behind.

Lows this morning will be in the 20s and 30s, but strong winds will make it feel colder.

Winds will die down later this afternoon.

This afternoon will be sunny with chilly highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tonight will be cold and frosty with overnight lows dipping close to 20°.

Thursday is looking about the same as today, but less windy.

A weak front Friday evening could bring a little light rain, but the best chance for rain arrives by the end of the weekend.

Periods of rain are likely Sunday through Tuesday as a frontal boundary stalls over the Heartland.

Some locations could get a significant amount of rainfall.

