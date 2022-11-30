Heartland Votes

Fentanyl trafficking investigation leads to arrest of Paducah couple

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a couple Monday night following a drug investigation into fentanyl trafficking.
By Jim Eftink
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An investigation into fentanyl trafficking leads to the arrest of a McCracken County couple Monday night, November 28.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, detectives arrested 29-year-old Christopher Reed and 43-year-old Tabitha Craig-Lipp after a raid at a home on Epperson road.

The sheriff’s office said they were familiar with that home because they have raided it in past drug investigations.

During a search of the home on Monday, detectives said they seized more than 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl pills, marijuana, a handgun, scales, smoking pipes and other items indicative of drug trafficking and use from the couple’s bedroom.

Both Reed and Craig-Lipp were booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Reed was charged with firearm enhanced trafficking in fentanyl 2nd offense, firearm enhanced trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd offense, trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in opiates, possession of handgun by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Craig-Lipp was charged with trafficking in fentanyl 1st offense, complicity to trafficking in methamphetamine 1st offense, complicity to trafficking in marijuana, complicity to trafficking in opiates, possession of handgun by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

