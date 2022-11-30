Drug investigation leads to 2 arrests at Paducah hotel

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested at a Paducah hotel in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a tip about drug activity at a hotel on the 5000 block of Cairo Road led to detectives witnessing a drug deal taking place in the parking lot Monday night.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of a vehicle, Keiana Baird of Paducah, was allegedly involved in the transaction.

After a search of her vehicle, Baird was arrested.

Detectives said they found 10 fentanyl pills and a quantity of marijuana.

Baird was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail on failure to signal, operating on a suspended license, possession of fentanyl, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Detectives then searched a hotel room suspected of being involved in the drug deal.

The sheriff’s office said they found about 100 fentanyl pills, marijuana and money they believe is tied to illegal drug trafficking.

A man trying to leave the room before the search was arrested.

Austin Hayes was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail and charged with trafficking in fentanyl 2nd offense, trafficking cocaine 2nd offense, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

