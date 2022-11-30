Heartland Votes

Drug investigation leads to 2 arrests at Paducah hotel

Two people face numerous charges after a drug bust at a Paducah hotel .
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested at a Paducah hotel in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a tip about drug activity at a hotel on the 5000 block of Cairo Road led to detectives witnessing a drug deal taking place in the parking lot Monday night.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of a vehicle, Keiana Baird of Paducah, was allegedly involved in the transaction.

After a search of her vehicle, Baird was arrested.

Detectives said they found 10 fentanyl pills and a quantity of marijuana.

Baird was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail on failure to signal, operating on a suspended license, possession of fentanyl, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Detectives then searched a hotel room suspected of being involved in the drug deal.

The sheriff’s office said they found about 100 fentanyl pills, marijuana and money they believe is tied to illegal drug trafficking.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said detectives found about 100 fentanyl pills, marijuana...
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said detectives found about 100 fentanyl pills, marijuana and money they believe is tied to illegal drug trafficking when they searched a Paducah hotel room.(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)

A man trying to leave the room before the search was arrested.

Austin Hayes was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail and charged with trafficking in fentanyl 2nd offense, trafficking cocaine 2nd offense, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The individual was hit by multiple vehicles near the intersection of Sprigg and MO 74.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Cape Girardeau
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Heartland News viewer William Foeste captured this photo of clouds forming a heart shape around...
First Alert: Temps fall overnight
FILE - Clarence Gilyard Jr. is seen in the 2018 TV movie "Christmas on the Coast." The actor,...
Clarence Gilyard, ‘Die Hard’ and ‘Matlock’ actor, dies at 66
Heath Hunsaker, 30, of Dexter pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday in the shooting...
Man sentenced in Rector murder case

Latest News

A portion of a busy roadway in downtown Paducah is closed because of a crash Wednesday morning.
Crash closes portion of busy road in Paducah
Wildlife officials are urging hunters to be aware of sick or dead waterfowl.
IDNR: Bird flu likely caused hundreds of waterfowl deaths recently in southern Ill.
Heartland record lounge works to bring awareness to autism spectrum disorder
Heartland record lounge works to spread autism awareness through name
Multiple crews responded to an early morning fire at Copart Sikeston Auctions in Scott County...
Crews battle fire at vehicle auction yard in Scott County