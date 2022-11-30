Heartland Votes

Customer, employee get into shootout at Taco Bell in Arnold

Taco Bell
Taco Bell(MGN, Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - A customer and employee got into a shootout at a Taco Bell in Arnold Sunday, police tell News 4.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Taco Bell in the 1900 block of Richardson Road. The customer and employee got into an argument. Both men then pulled out guns and exchanged shots.

One victim was shot in the right leg, the other man was shot in the groin. Both were taken to a hospital.

