Crews battle fire at vehicle auction yard in Scott County

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple crews responded to an early morning fire at a vehicle auction yard in Scott County on Wednesday, November 30.

Crews were called to Copart Sikeston Auto Auctions about 4:30 a.m. This is on East Outer Road.

According to the Scott County Rural Fire District Chief, approximately 30 cars were destroyed, but the exact number of vehicles damaged will be accessed shortly after sunrise.

The fire is currently contained.

At this time, it is not clear what started the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews from Miner, Sikeston and Oran Fire Departments also assisted Scott County Rural Fire Protection District at the scene.

