Cold overnight and chilly tomorrow

By Grant Dade
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We saw a sunny and blustery day across the Heartland. For this evening we will see winds relax with clear skies allowing temperatures to drop rapidly. Readings will fall through the 30s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 20s with a few isolated upper teens possible in our normally colder locations.

Thursday will start off with a few high clouds otherwise it will be mostly sunny. Winds will not be as strong as we saw today. Highs will reach the middle to upper 40s.

