Heartland Votes

31st Annual Lights Fantastic Parade in Carbondale, Ill.

Returning again to Carbondale, Ill., the 31st Annual Lights Fantastic Parade takes place this...
Returning again to Carbondale, Ill., the 31st Annual Lights Fantastic Parade takes place this weekend.(KFVS)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Returning again to Carbondale, Ill., the 31st Annual Lights Fantastic Parade takes place this weekend.

On Saturday, December 3, the Annual Lights Fantastic Parade will start at 6 p.m. The parade starts on South Illinois Avenue at Mill Street and will travel north on Illinois Avenue. The path leads around the Town Square on Jackson and Washington Streets, and ends on Main Street.

Those in Carbondale should note that the roads will be closed and detours of Main Street, Walnut Street, and Illinois Avenue will start at 5 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and avoid traffic congestion. Roads will open after the parade ends, which is planned to be around 8 p.m.

Shuttle rides will be provided for free. Shuttles will go from the Murdale Shopping Center and University Mall and go to the downtown. Buses will pick up passengers every 30 minutes, starting at 4:30 p.m. and ending at 6:30 p.m. Shuttle rides will resume after the conclusion of the parade with the last shuttles leaving the downtown before 8:30 p.m.

The shuttle bus stops are at the following locations:

  • Murdale Shopping Center (pickup near the barber shop) and Oak & Illinois (drop off near the Dayemi Center)
  • University Mall (pickup near the main mall entrance by Maurice’s) and Washington & Main (drop off near Veteran’s Memorial Plaza)

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The individual was hit by multiple vehicles near the intersection of Sprigg and MO 74.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Cape Girardeau
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Heartland News viewer William Foeste captured this photo of clouds forming a heart shape around...
First Alert: Temps fall overnight
Heath Hunsaker, 30, of Dexter pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday in the shooting...
Man sentenced in Rector murder case
FILE - Clarence Gilyard Jr. is seen in the 2018 TV movie "Christmas on the Coast." The actor,...
Clarence Gilyard, ‘Die Hard’ and ‘Matlock’ actor, dies at 66

Latest News

Saint Francis Healthcare System will be hosting it’s fourth annual outdoor Live Nativity, where...
Saint Francis Healthcare System to host Live Nativity on December 17
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
According to police, Third Street between Broadway and Monroe Streets was closed earlier...
Portion of 3rd St. reopened after crash
Christopher Reed (left) and Tabitha Craig-Lipp (right) were arrested following a fentanyl...
Fentanyl trafficking investigation leads to arrest of Paducah couple