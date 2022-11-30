31st Annual Lights Fantastic Parade in Carbondale, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Returning again to Carbondale, Ill., the 31st Annual Lights Fantastic Parade takes place this weekend.

On Saturday, December 3, the Annual Lights Fantastic Parade will start at 6 p.m. The parade starts on South Illinois Avenue at Mill Street and will travel north on Illinois Avenue. The path leads around the Town Square on Jackson and Washington Streets, and ends on Main Street.

Those in Carbondale should note that the roads will be closed and detours of Main Street, Walnut Street, and Illinois Avenue will start at 5 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and avoid traffic congestion. Roads will open after the parade ends, which is planned to be around 8 p.m.

Shuttle rides will be provided for free. Shuttles will go from the Murdale Shopping Center and University Mall and go to the downtown. Buses will pick up passengers every 30 minutes, starting at 4:30 p.m. and ending at 6:30 p.m. Shuttle rides will resume after the conclusion of the parade with the last shuttles leaving the downtown before 8:30 p.m.

The shuttle bus stops are at the following locations:

Murdale Shopping Center (pickup near the barber shop) and Oak & Illinois (drop off near the Dayemi Center)

University Mall (pickup near the main mall entrance by Maurice’s) and Washington & Main (drop off near Veteran’s Memorial Plaza)

