Heartland Votes

Watching for avian flu this bird hunting season

No big impact on the bird population for hunters so far
The Missouri Department of Conservation is advising bird hunters to be on the lookout for avian...
The Missouri Department of Conservation is advising bird hunters to be on the lookout for avian flu.(KY3)
By Nick Kelly
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While not as popular as deer season, hunters are still gearing up for this waterfowl season for ducks, geese, and other birds. Despite that, Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation says the season still has its devoted followers.

“You get an opportunity to put meat on the table that you can’t buy in the store,” says Skalicky. “It’s also a camaraderie thing. You’re hunting with people - friends and relatives, perhaps - that you haven’t hunted with since last duck season. You also get out in the outdoors, and you get to realize how great Missouri’s outdoors are.”

With that in mind, the avian flu has already taken a toll across the United States, with 49 million birds in 46 states dead from the virus or culled due to exposure from infected birds. While not on the scale of monitoring chronic wasting disease among the deer population, the Department of Conservation is tracking the progress of avian influenza in the state of Missouri. With only four counties in Missouri showing signs of the disease in the wild bird population, it’s encouraging news for Skalicky and hunters.

“We have had positive IDs of avian influenza at some of our waterfowl areas,” Skalicky states. “It hasn’t impacted hunting to the extent that we’re seeing fewer ducks and geese flying through this year.”

While that is good news, Skalicky and the Department of Conservation want hunters to watch for any sick birds or birds that may be showing signs of avian influenza. The department’s website lists tremors, head tilting, lethargy, loss of coordination, inability to fly or walk properly, or trouble standing upright as symptoms of the virus. Some birds may show these symptoms if they have the virus, while other species won’t. For hunters, Skalicky’s advice is simple.

“If they observe an animal - whether it be a duck, a goose, a deer, or whatever - that seems to be sick, don’t harvest that animal,” says Skalicky. “There are other healthier animals out there.” Plus, Skalicky encourages hunters to call their local Missouri Department of Conservation office if they see sick birds or birds with possible signs of avian flu. “All we’re doing with that information is tracking areas where we’ve actually seen sick birds. Our experts are looking for it. Our biologists are looking for it. If someone sees possibly sick waterfowl, call the local conservation department staff and we can take it from there.”

For safe dressing and handling, Skalicky and the Department encourage hunters to wear gloves while handling any birds. After handling, wash your hands and tools with either soap and water or an alcohol-based disinfectant. Proper cooking any game to an internal temperature of 165° will kill any viruses and make the meat safe to eat.

We have links here and here for more avian flu safety tips, tracking and other information for hunters.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Sikeston DPS is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting inside a vehicle on the...
Man injured in shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot
Our northern and western counties are under a threat level 1 out of 5 for severe storms...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Tuesday evening into overnight hours due to threat for damaging winds, isolated tornadoes

Latest News

A total of eight people were killed in crashes in Missouri during the Thanksgiving holiday...
Eight deaths reported by Missouri State Highway Patrol during Thanksgiving holiday weekend
According to a statement, this is a part of an effort to address issues in the Missouri’s...
Gov. Parson extends drought alert in executive order
Jackson County States Attorney shares his concerns over the States SAFE-T act.
Jackson County States Attorney shares his concerns over the States SAFE-T act
Gov.-elect John Y. Brown in 1979
Visitation, memorial service announced for former Ky. governor John Y. Brown