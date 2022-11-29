United Way of SEMO looking for help with bus stop benches

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local organization is looking for a little help from the community to accommodate those who use transportation service in Cape Girardeau.

United Way of Southeast Missouri is asking for some donations on this Giving Tuesday to build five benches to be stationed at CTA stops throughout the city.

The goal is to raise at least $2,500 which will cover the cost the benches.

“Each bench is roughly $500,” United Way of Southeast Missouri Executive Director Elizabeth Shelton said. “That doesn’t include necessarily the cement pad that may be required and there may be some options down the road for maybe some branding on some of these bus benches. So, that is just the bare bones cost to have a bench.”

Shelton said individuals spoke up about the lack of benches during a recent survey on their website.

“United Way focuses on education, income stability, and health. Transportation impacts all of those focus areas,” Shelton said. “We have many people who are elderly, who are physically disabled who depend on bus service. Having to stand, sometimes on a busy street or highway, to wait for a bus is not only uncomfortable, it can be dangerous. So, we are just trying to ask our community to help everyone take a load off and help us build a bench.”

United Way of SEMO has formed a Transportation Coalition to help improve resources in transportation throughout the community which helps individuals with getting to their destinations to improve their quality of life.

The donations collected will go towards equipping the benches at the five busiest CTA bus stop locations in Cape Girardeau.

Shelton said they already have enough for one bench at the time this story aired.

“Even before we got this launched, we sent out our news release and immediately received a reply from Home State Health to help us build our first bench,” Shelton said. “Now we only need four more.”

Giving Tuesday may be about wrapped up; however, they are still accepting donations for this project on their website.

