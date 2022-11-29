Heartland Votes

Two Ky. women charged with manslaughter after toddler drowning

By Jim Stratman
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Clark county women are in custody and charged with the death of a 14-month-old.

The two are facing manslaughter charges after the child drowned.

Court documents allege that Monica and Erica Goodwin were at home with Monica’s 14-month-old child on November 16. The two went upstairs to one of the bedrooms in the house and left that child alone downstairs. Police say the child was alone long enough to climb into a hot tub, that was inside the home, and drown.

Sheriff’s Deputies say that upstairs, in the bedroom, officials could clearly see drug paraphernalia, and when the Goodwins were asked about what happened, they admitted to social services that they regularly use meth. They told social services that they had left the child alone to go upstairs and get high.

The two women were arrested on Monday.

Both are facing one count of manslaughter and are currently being held in the Clark County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

The Clark County Sheriff’s office says that the investigation is still ongoing.

The Funeral for that child will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in Adair County.

There is currently no word on when the two Goodwins will be in court for their arraignment.

