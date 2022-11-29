Severe weather possible this evening

There will likely be two rounds of showers and thunderstorms today. The first round will swing through the area during the late morning hours into the early afternoon hours. These will not be severe, although some small hail will be possible. We are most concerned with the storms that form ahead of a cold front this evening. These isolated storms will have the best chance for isolated tornadoes, damaging winds and isolated hail. The time frame with the highest risk for strong storms will be from 5PM through midnight. Highs today will be in the lower to mid 60s with gusty winds from the south. Much colder air will push into the Heartland behind the front. Lows tonight will dip below the freezing mark and strong will will make some areas feel more like the teens by Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.