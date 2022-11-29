Heartland Votes

Missouri High School All-State Soccer teams named

(KFVS) Missouri All-State Soccer Teams
(KFVS) Missouri All-State Soccer Teams
By Todd Richards
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Missouri High School All-State Boys Soccer teams were named Monday.

Here is a look at the heartland’s All-State performers.

Class 2 All-State

Coach of the year: Chris Crawford-Saxony Lutheran

First-Team

Aaron Zoellner-Saxony Lutheran GK

Max Richey-Saxony Lutheran MF

Carson Adams-Perryville MF

Second-Team

Jace Boland-Saxony Lutheran Forward

Jarrett Anderson-Perryville Defense

Class 3 All-State

First-Team

Will Dodson-Notre Dame Forward

Second-Team

Sam Cairns-Cape Central Defense

Preston Schlichting-Cape Central Forward

Cole Bruenderman-Notre Dame Forward

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Two men from India identified as the two bodies recovered from Lake of the Ozarks
Sikeston DPS is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting inside a vehicle on the...
Man injured in shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
St. Louis man set to serve 241 years in prison reflects on first weeks of freedom since 1995
St. Louis man set to serve 241 years in prison reflects on first weeks of freedom since 1995

Latest News

Redhawks fall at Milwaukee
SEMO falls to host Milwaukee in Cream City Classic
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 11/28/22
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 11/28/22
Saxony Lutheran boys soccer advances to District Championship with win in penalty kicks on...
Missouri boys soccer 2022 All-State Teams announced
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s loss to Texas A&M and looked ahead to...
Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss against Texas A&M; previews SEC championship