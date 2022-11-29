Missouri High School All-State Soccer teams named
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Missouri High School All-State Boys Soccer teams were named Monday.
Here is a look at the heartland’s All-State performers.
Class 2 All-State
Coach of the year: Chris Crawford-Saxony Lutheran
First-Team
Aaron Zoellner-Saxony Lutheran GK
Max Richey-Saxony Lutheran MF
Carson Adams-Perryville MF
Second-Team
Jace Boland-Saxony Lutheran Forward
Jarrett Anderson-Perryville Defense
Class 3 All-State
First-Team
Will Dodson-Notre Dame Forward
Second-Team
Sam Cairns-Cape Central Defense
Preston Schlichting-Cape Central Forward
Cole Bruenderman-Notre Dame Forward
