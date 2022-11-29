Mayfield Fire Dept. celebrates $50K in grants on Giving Tuesday

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A special Giving Tuesday celebration took place in western Kentucky today.

The Mayfield Fire Department, Paducah Fire Department and Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation came together to show gratitude and support.

They were celebrating grants given to both fire departments.

Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan also attended the event held at 10 a.m. at the Graves County Health Department.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation donated $49,983 to the Mayfield Fire Department to replace 18 sets of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), which were destroyed by the devastating tornado that hit the city nearly a year ago. This included coats, pants, jackets, helmets, gloves and boots.

The Mayfield Fire Station took a direct hit from the EF4 tornado on December 10, 2021.

In a released statement, Mayfield Fire Chief Jeremy Creason said he very thankful for the grant.

“We’re so grateful to Firehouse Subs and Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for being there for our community when we needed them the most – and for our citizens to know that those tasked with protecting them are well-equipped to do the job,” said Chief Creason.

Mayfield Mayor O’Nan said she found the American flag that flew over the fire station buried in rubble after the devastating tornado on Dec. 10. (WKYT)

The Foundation also gave $23,801 to the Paducah Fire Department grant for a new Polaris Ranger 1000.

