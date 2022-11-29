Heartland Votes

Man sentenced in Rector murder case

Heath Hunsaker, 30, of Dexter pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday in the shooting...
Heath Hunsaker, 30, of Dexter pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday in the shooting death of Matthew Hale.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who police said “confessed” to killing a Rector man earlier this year has been sentenced to prison.

Heath Hunsaker, 30, of Dexter pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday in the shooting death of Matthew Hale.

Following his plea, a circuit court judge sentenced Hunsaker to 43 years imprisonment, 40 years plus a three-year firearm enhancement.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman, Hunsaker shot and killed 35-year-old Hale on the evening of March 8.

“The Arkansas State Police investigated and identified Hunsaker, a Missouri resident, as its primary suspect,” Chrestman said. “With the help of Missouri law enforcement, ASP agents located and interviewed Hunsaker, who confessed to Hale’s murder.”

