Heartland Votes

Experts suggest planning ahead for potential medical expenses

HSAs and FSAs allow you to save money, tax free for medical expenses
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - A new study from MyVision.org revealed 61% of people said they avoided the doctor because of concerns over the cost and 44% of those surveyed say they are overdue for their annual checkups.

Maria Szatkowski worked on the report for MyVision, a website that helps answer questions about eye health.

She said besides worries over cost, a lot of people said they were having trouble getting appointments. She experienced it too; the pandemic forced many people to delay routine checkups. 

“There’s been so much catch up having to be played by these offices that it is just hard to schedule an appointment because now everyone can go back in and see their doctor where maybe they had to put it off for a year or two,” Szatkowski explained.

So, what can you do to get back into the habit of regular checkups without fears of the cost?

Experts admit estimating the cost of a doctor’s visit can be challenging, especially for folks with a high deductible or those with no insurance at all.

One way to avoid medical debt is to contribute to a health savings sccounts (HSA) or flexible spending accounts (FSA).

Health savings accounts and flexible spending accounts allow you to put money directly from your paycheck, tax-free into a dedicated account to be used for out-of-pocket health care costs. 

If you don’t have an option like that experts say to consider regularly setting aside money in a savings account or set up a separate savings account specifically for health expenses.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Our southern counties are under a threat level 2 out of 5 for severe storms. Our northern and...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY this evening thru midnight due to threat for damaging winds, isolated tornadoes
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas

Latest News

Christian Pulisic of the United States, right, shoots to score his sides first goal past Iran's...
Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran
FILE - President Joe Biden is touring a semiconductor factory in Michigan on Tuesday.
At Mich. chip plant, Biden says unions ‘built middle class’
The Supreme Court is seen on Election Day in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Supreme Court wrestles with Biden’s deportation policy
FILE - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov attends the talks between Russian Foreign...
Russia says nuclear talks with US delayed amid differences
Police in Maryland have taken a 15-year-old into custody after he was found sleeping with a...
Police: 15-year-old boy caught sleeping with loaded AR-15-style rifle taken into custody