Eight deaths reported by Missouri State Highway Patrol during Thanksgiving holiday weekend

(KFVS) - A total of eight people were killed in crashes in Missouri during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

This runs from Wednesday, November 23 to Sunday, November 27.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the eight fatalities, along with 115 injuries.

There were also 414 crashes.

There were a total of 113 DWIs and 35 drug arrests.

