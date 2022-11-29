Heartland Votes

Eight deaths reported by Missouri State Highway Patrol during Thanksgiving holiday weekend

A total of eight people were killed in crashes in Missouri during the Thanksgiving holiday...
A total of eight people were killed in crashes in Missouri during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.(KYTV)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - A total of eight people were killed in crashes in Missouri during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

This runs from Wednesday, November 23 to Sunday, November 27.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the eight fatalities, along with 115 injuries.

There were also 414 crashes.

There were a total of 113 DWIs and 35 drug arrests.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Two men from India identified as the two bodies recovered from Lake of the Ozarks
Sikeston DPS is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting inside a vehicle on the...
Man injured in shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say

Latest News

According to a statement, this is a part of an effort to address issues in the Missouri’s...
Gov. Parson extends drought alert in executive order
Jackson County States Attorney shares his concerns over the States SAFE-T act.
Jackson County States Attorney shares his concerns over the States SAFE-T act
Salvation Army Red Kettles are placed at several locations in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. This...
Salvation Army looking for volunteers for red kettle campaign
Around 300 Nativity scene figurines will be displayed from more than 30 countries across the...
Nativity scene event returns 3 years later after COVID, church fire