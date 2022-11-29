Carbondale to hold tree lighting ceremony, holiday kick-off event

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale will hold their annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Kick-off on Thursday, December 1.

The event will be held at the Town Square Pavilion at 5 p.m. through 6:30 p.m.

In addition to the tree lighting, there will be crafts for children, a winter-themed photo booth, holiday music, a visit from Santa, hot chocolate and cookies.

The Carbondale Police Department will also be collecting donations for their Coats for Kids Drive.

They will be accepting new coats for children ages of one through eight.

All donations will be given to children in the Carbondale community.

After the event, the community tree will be lit every night at 5 p.m. throughout the holiday season.

