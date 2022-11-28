Strong to severe storms possible tomorrow night

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We have issued a First Alert Action Day for tomorrow evening and overnight for the threat of severe weather. For this evening we will see mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures. Lows by morning will range form the upper 30s far north to the middle 40s south.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with breezy southerly winds developing. Winds will gust at time up to 40MPH. Scattered showers and storms will develop late in the day. A few of these could be strong. Highs will reach the lower to middle 60s.

For Tuesday evening we will see a cold front approach the area. This will bring scattered strong to severe storms. The key word is scattered, so not everyone will see severe weather. The greatest threat for seeing severe weather will be across Western Kentucky, Northwestern Tennessee, and the Bootheel. Behind the front temperatures will drop rapidly and storms will end. Lows by Wednesday morning will be in the 20s and 30s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.