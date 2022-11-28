Heartland Votes

Strong to severe storms possible tomorrow night

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We have issued a First Alert Action Day for tomorrow evening and overnight for the threat of severe weather. For this evening we will see mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures. Lows by morning will range form the upper 30s far north to the middle 40s south.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with breezy southerly winds developing. Winds will gust at time up to 40MPH. Scattered showers and storms will develop late in the day. A few of these could be strong. Highs will reach the lower to middle 60s.

For Tuesday evening we will see a cold front approach the area. This will bring scattered strong to severe storms. The key word is scattered, so not everyone will see severe weather. The greatest threat for seeing severe weather will be across Western Kentucky, Northwestern Tennessee, and the Bootheel. Behind the front temperatures will drop rapidly and storms will end. Lows by Wednesday morning will be in the 20s and 30s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Two men from India identified as the two bodies recovered from Lake of the Ozarks
Sikeston DPS is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting inside a vehicle on the...
Man injured in shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
St. Louis man set to serve 241 years in prison reflects on first weeks of freedom since 1995
St. Louis man set to serve 241 years in prison reflects on first weeks of freedom since 1995

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Severe weather possible Tuesday PM
First Alert Weather at Noon 11/28
First Alert Weather at Noon 11/28
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 11/28
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 11/28
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/28
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/28