Severe weather possible Tuesday PM

Dry weather expected today, with decreasing clouds from west to east. Temperatures will warm into the lower to mid 50s by the afternoon. Southerly winds will pick up through the day on Tuesday. Even outside of storms it will be very windy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected by the late afternoon hours into the evening hours. The greatest threat of severe weather will be through the evening hours in Tuesday night. Damaging winds, isolated hail and isolated tornadoes are possible. Right now, it appears the greatest threat for severe weather will be across the southeastern half of the Heartland. Make sure you have a way to get warnings. There threat of severe weather will end close to midnight in our far southeastern counties and colder weather will take over for Wednesday.

