SEMO’s Geno Hess breaks Ohio Valley Conference’s career scoring record

The Redhawks running back has scored 330 points during his career with SEMO
Hess finishes his career with 330 points scored, breaking the previous record of 318 set by Markus Thomas (Eastern Kentucky) in 1992.(KFVS)
By Jess Todd
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With his two rushing touchdowns Saturday night against Montana, SEMO running back Geno Hess broke the Ohio Valley Conference’s career scoring record.

During his career with the Redhawks Hess has now totaled 330 points scored, breaking the previous record of 318 set by Markus Thomas (Eastern Kentucky) in 1992.

Additionally, Hess holds SEMO records for career rushing yards (4,112 - first SEMO player to surpass 4,000), single-game rushing yards (317, which is also an OVC record), rushing touchdowns (53), total touchdowns (55) and single-season rushing touchdowns.

