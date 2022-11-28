Salvation Army looking for volunteers for red kettle campaign

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - For many that wander to the stores to shop in Cape Girardeau County, they might see an opportunity to help others out.

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is underway with kettles stationed at various locations in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

The campaign started this weekend, and the Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to help ring the bell to draw in more funds to help with community assistance.

“So, this year our kettle is all volunteer ran,” Captain Lily Reiner said. “Everybody you see at those kettles are doing it voluntarily. So, everything that goes in those kettles is 100% profit. So, we get all of that back to be able to help out more people in the community.”

Reinier said the money collected will help with various bills and assistance that individuals need help with.

“We’re able to help with utility assistance and rental assistance, being able to provide food for families. So, everything that comes in during this time is critical,” Reinier said.

Reinier said it’s important to help out those in need in the community.

“That’s how we can help people from being on the streets or losing lights and water,” Reinier said. “Those are all things we might take for granted but when you’re struggling in the times that are right now, some people don’t have those luxuries.”

If you are unable to provide any bills or change and still would like to help, there is an option to donate virtually.

“If you go out to the kettles, on the top of those kettles there is a little QR code,” Reinier said. “If you scan that with your phone, it will take you straight to a website where you can give whatever you would like.”

Those who are looking to volunteer can sign up here.

“We definitely need volunteers all the way up to Christmas Eve,” Reinier said. “We have a lot of shifts that are open and they’re broke down to two hour shifts, so, anybody can take just two hours, you can take four hours, whatever it is that you are able to give that day, we appreciate anything that you can give us.”

The campaign ends on Christmas Eve. The goal is to raise $125,000.

