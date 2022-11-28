Heartland Votes

Present at the pump: National gas price average could dip below $3 by Christmas

By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(Gray News) – As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, the nation’s average gas prices continued dropping coast to coast.

The national average cost of fuel is $3.52 per gallon, down 22.7 cents from a month ago, according to Gas Buddy, continuing a downward trend for the third straight week in a row.

“It’s entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump,” Gas Buddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a media release.

According to Gas Buddy, the most common U.S. gas price drivers see is $3.39 per gallon.

Gas Buddy reports the states with the lowest average prices include Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Hawaii, California and Nevada maintain the highest average prices.

