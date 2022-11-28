Heartland Votes

Police: Gunfire leads to chase, investigation

Caruthersville Police said the sound of gunfire led to a chase early Thanksgiving morning.
Caruthersville Police said the sound of gunfire led to a chase early Thanksgiving morning.(wcax)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police said the sound of gunfire led to a chase early Thanksgiving morning.

Officers on patrol reported hearing multiple gunshots possibly coming from the Easthaven area shortly before 1:45 a.m.

As they responded, the officers said they say two vehicles leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

The officers attempted to stop the vehicles and ended up following after one of the suspected vehicles.

Police said officers were led on a brief chase before the people inside managed to abandon the vehicle and runaway.

Officers were later called shortly before 8:45 a.m. to a home on the 1800 block of Emerson Drive.

The home had been hit by a projectile.

Officers collected evidence from the scene and a nearby location.

Investigators determined that all the incidents are connected.

Caruthersville Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incidents is urged to contact them at 573-333-2121.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Two men from India identified as the two bodies recovered from Lake of the Ozarks
Sikeston DPS is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting inside a vehicle on the...
Man injured in shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
St. Louis man set to serve 241 years in prison reflects on first weeks of freedom since 1995
St. Louis man set to serve 241 years in prison reflects on first weeks of freedom since 1995
Police are investigating after a stabbing victim was taken to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day.
Cape Girardeau police investigating after man stabbed on Thanksgiving Day

Latest News

The parking lot at Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch was full this weekend as people came out to...
Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Ill.
Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Illinois.
Celebrating Christmas with alpacas
A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot.
Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot
A woman observes the latest work of Mayfield, Ky. artist Justine Riley at the Eastside Branch...
Mayfield artist brings tornado-inspired piece to Lexington