Police: Gunfire leads to chase, investigation

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police said the sound of gunfire led to a chase early Thanksgiving morning.

Officers on patrol reported hearing multiple gunshots possibly coming from the Easthaven area shortly before 1:45 a.m.

As they responded, the officers said they say two vehicles leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

The officers attempted to stop the vehicles and ended up following after one of the suspected vehicles.

Police said officers were led on a brief chase before the people inside managed to abandon the vehicle and runaway.

Officers were later called shortly before 8:45 a.m. to a home on the 1800 block of Emerson Drive.

The home had been hit by a projectile.

Officers collected evidence from the scene and a nearby location.

Investigators determined that all the incidents are connected.

Caruthersville Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incidents is urged to contact them at 573-333-2121.

