Heartland Votes

Missouri boys soccer 2022 All-State Teams announced

Saxony Lutheran boys soccer advances to District Championship with win in penalty kicks on...
Saxony Lutheran boys soccer advances to District Championship with win in penalty kicks on Tuesday night, Nov. 1.
By Jess Todd
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2022 Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association boys All-State Teams have been announced. Multiple players from the Heartland received honors.

Saxony Lutheran’s Aaron Zoellner (GK) and Max Richey (MF) and Perryville’s Carson Adams (MF) have been named First Team in Class 2 as well as Notre Dame’s Will Dodson (F) in Class 3.

Named Second Team All-State are Saxony Lutheran’s Jace Boland (F) and Perryville’s Jarrett Anderson (D) in Class 2 in addition to Cape Central’s Sam Cairns (D) and Preston Schlichting (F) and Notre Dame’s Cole Bruenderman (F) in Class 3.

Earning Honorable Mention All-State are Saxony Lutheran’s Luke Eggemeyer (MF) and Perryville’s Andrew Welk (MF) in Class 2 and Farmington’s Brenner Gollaher (D) in Class 3.

Saxony Lutheran’s Chris Crawford has also been named Class 2 Private School Coach of the Year.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Two men from India identified as the two bodies recovered from Lake of the Ozarks
Sikeston DPS is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting inside a vehicle on the...
Man injured in shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
St. Louis man set to serve 241 years in prison reflects on first weeks of freedom since 1995
St. Louis man set to serve 241 years in prison reflects on first weeks of freedom since 1995

Latest News

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s loss to Texas A&M and looked ahead to...
Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss against Texas A&M; previews SEC championship
With his two rushing touchdowns Saturday night against Montana, SEMO running back Geno Hess...
SEMO’s Geno Hess breaks OVC career scoring record
Watch Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 11/27.
Heartland Sports at 10pm on 11/27
Watch Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. on 11/27.
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. on 11/27