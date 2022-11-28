Missouri boys soccer 2022 All-State Teams announced

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2022 Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association boys All-State Teams have been announced. Multiple players from the Heartland received honors.

Saxony Lutheran’s Aaron Zoellner (GK) and Max Richey (MF) and Perryville’s Carson Adams (MF) have been named First Team in Class 2 as well as Notre Dame’s Will Dodson (F) in Class 3.

Named Second Team All-State are Saxony Lutheran’s Jace Boland (F) and Perryville’s Jarrett Anderson (D) in Class 2 in addition to Cape Central’s Sam Cairns (D) and Preston Schlichting (F) and Notre Dame’s Cole Bruenderman (F) in Class 3.

Earning Honorable Mention All-State are Saxony Lutheran’s Luke Eggemeyer (MF) and Perryville’s Andrew Welk (MF) in Class 2 and Farmington’s Brenner Gollaher (D) in Class 3.

Saxony Lutheran’s Chris Crawford has also been named Class 2 Private School Coach of the Year.

