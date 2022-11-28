Heartland Votes

First Alert: Mild ahead of severe storm threat Tues.

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/28
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(KFVS) - We’ll get a brief break from rain today ahead of what’s looking like an active Tuesday.

Clouds will increase throughout the day, but it will be calm and dry.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday will start off dry, but as we get deeper into the day, showers and thunderstorms will start to pop up across the Heartland.

Southerly winds will also pick up through the day.

The best chance for severe weather looks to move in during the evening hours.

Damaging winds, isolated hail and isolated tornadoes are possible.

Our northern and western counties are under a threat level 1 out of 5 for severe storms Tuesday. Our southern counties are under a threat level 2, with a few areas under a threat level 3.

Severe weather should come to an end close to midnight in our far southeastern counties.

Wednesday is looking dry, but cooler with highs in the low to mid 40s.

