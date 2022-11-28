FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Tuesday evening into overnight hours due to threat for damaging winds, isolated tornadoes

(KFVS) - We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for Tuesday evening into the overnight hours because of the threat for severe weather, including gusty winds and isolated tornadoes.

According to Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade, a strong area of low pressure will develop and move well north of the Heartland Tuesday night.

This will cause a strong cold front to move through the area and bring with it a chance of thunderstorms, a few of which will be strong to possibly severe.

As of Monday, the greatest threat appears to be from damaging winds, but isolated tornadoes will be possible.

The area of greatest concern is across western Kentucky, northwestern Tennessee, and the Bootheel.

There looks to be two rounds of showers and storms.

The first will be in the afternoon hours.

These storms will likely not be severe.

As the front moves closer, our second round of storms will develop mainly across our eastern counties.

These are the storms that have the potential to be severe.

The timing for the second round of storms will be between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Our northern and western counties are under a threat level 1 out of 5 for severe storms Tuesday. Our southern counties are under a threat level 2, with a few areas under a threat level 3.

Monday’s forecast

Clouds will increase throughout today, but it will be calm and dry.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday will start off dry, but as we get deeper into the day, showers and thunderstorms will start to pop up across the Heartland.

Southerly winds will also pick up through the day.

Wednesday is looking dry, but cooler with highs in the low to mid 40s.

