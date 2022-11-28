Heartland Votes

Fentanyl overdose leads deputies in McCracken County to make arrest

By Clayton Hester
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - One Fentanyl overdose case led to the discovery of a man overdosed on Fentanyl on Nov. 22.

According to a press release, deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2300 block of Mayfield Metropolis Road and found a young man who had overdosed on suspected Fentanyl.

After Narcan was administered to the young man, he was taken to an area hospital.

This led deputies to determine the pills had been purchased at a location in the 1600 Block of Harrison Street in Paducah.

There, they located two men, one of them lying face down inside the house as he was actively overdosing.

Narcan was administered to him, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The other man at the location, 25-year-old Neville “Jackson” Hawes of Harrison Street, was arrested once they found bags of pills suspected to contain Fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia.

Hawes was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail and charged with trafficking in Fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.

