Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Ill.

MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - Earlier in November we told you about two alpacas and their owners being rescued from a stalled elevator.

Since that report, the owners of Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch say business has been better than ever.

We caught up with them on Sunday, November 27 as crowds of people stopped by to celebrate the Christmas season.

One visitor, Phoebe Adams said she visited the alpaca ranch to unwind from her college stresses.

“Mental health is very important, no matter what age,” she said.

The ranch maxed out the parking lots the last weekend of November.

“This kind of turnout is amazing,” Morgan Stevenson said. “We never ever imagined it would be so many people.”

She co-owns the ranch with her mom Judy Hoepker. They’re going on 11 years of owning alpacas.

“This was a dream that started just to have soft yarn,” Stevenson said. That yarn comes from shedded alpaca hair.

With the business of the Christmas season, the mother-daughter duo said they are both bundling up in what they sell: Alpaca products.

“Roving is what it’s called that they’re spinning, and it’ll be yarn when they’re finished,” Judy Hoepker explained.

Once the hair is spun into yarn, it is then either sold as yarn or crafted into headbands, shirts, sweaters and much more.

Hoepker said she believes small businesses are crucial to communities and can help other small businesses. She said each sale from her small business goes toward bringing more attention to the community she calls home.

“It helps draw more people to this area so they can see what wonderful things we have to offer, like alpacas,” Hoepker said.

For more information on future events, you can visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/roarfibers.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.