Heartland Votes

Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Ill.

Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Illinois.
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - Earlier in November we told you about two alpacas and their owners being rescued from a stalled elevator.

Since that report, the owners of Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch say business has been better than ever.

We caught up with them on Sunday, November 27 as crowds of people stopped by to celebrate the Christmas season.

One visitor, Phoebe Adams said she visited the alpaca ranch to unwind from her college stresses.

“Mental health is very important, no matter what age,” she said.

The ranch maxed out the parking lots the last weekend of November.

“This kind of turnout is amazing,” Morgan Stevenson said. “We never ever imagined it would be so many people.”

She co-owns the ranch with her mom Judy Hoepker. They’re going on 11 years of owning alpacas.

“This was a dream that started just to have soft yarn,” Stevenson said. That yarn comes from shedded alpaca hair.

With the business of the Christmas season, the mother-daughter duo said they are both bundling up in what they sell: Alpaca products.

“Roving is what it’s called that they’re spinning, and it’ll be yarn when they’re finished,” Judy Hoepker explained.

Once the hair is spun into yarn, it is then either sold as yarn or crafted into headbands, shirts, sweaters and much more.

Hoepker said she believes small businesses are crucial to communities and can help other small businesses. She said each sale from her small business goes toward bringing more attention to the community she calls home.

“It helps draw more people to this area so they can see what wonderful things we have to offer, like alpacas,” Hoepker said.

For more information on future events, you can visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/roarfibers.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Two men from India identified as the two bodies recovered from Lake of the Ozarks
Police are investigating after a stabbing victim was taken to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day.
Cape Girardeau police investigating after man stabbed on Thanksgiving Day
Sikeston DPS is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting inside a vehicle on the...
Man injured in shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot
Game-time temperatures are expected to be in the 25-30 degree range.
Montana defeats SEMO 34-24 in first round FCS playoffs
The 30th Annual Parade of Lights was Sunday, November 27 in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Hundreds line up in downtown Cape Girardeau for 30th annual Parade of Lights

Latest News

Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Illinois.
Celebrating Christmas with alpacas
A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot.
Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot
The anniversary of the deadly Mayfield tornado is approaching.
Anniversary of Mayfield tornado coming up
A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot.
Man shot in the leg in vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot