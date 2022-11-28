Carbondale city leaders to use report findings as guide for gun violence prevention

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale city leaders say the findings in a new report will serve as a guide in combating gun violence.

The Carbondale Gun Violence Needs Assessment Report was conducted by researchers at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Work on the study began in March.

According to the findings, a survey shows 20 percent of Carbondale residents believe gun violence is a major problem in the city, with 25 percent consider gun violence a moderate problem.

Key results showed gun-related incidents are in concentrated areas or ‘hot spots,’ happen at gatherings or parties and involve a small number of repeat offenders who know each other.

Researchers are expected to discuss their report at an upcoming City Council meeting.

City leaders said the results of the study were not a surprise.

“The findings didn’t catch us completely by surprise, but did give us the data to create immediate and long-term strategies while also reinforcing strategies already in place,” said City Manager Gary Williams in a released statement.

The city said prevention strategies researchers advise include the following: adaptations to the built environment focused on traffic flow, housing, and vacant lots; repeat offender initiatives; conflict resolution; hospital-based violence intervention; situational crime prevention and hot spot strategies; interventions tailored to youth violence prevention; drug-related and substance use interventions; and community organizing to promote safety.

“Communities across the nation are seeing this same unfortunate trend with gun violence, so this isn’t unique to Carbondale, but this report will help us tailor solutions to be most effective for our community,” said Mayor Pro Tempore Carolin Harvey.

The city said leaders their plans to address and reduce gun violence will include working with community and local organizations.

To view the complete Carbondale Gun Violence Needs Assessment Report, click here.

