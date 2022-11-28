2 juveniles, 1 adult arrested in connection with chase, shooting

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman and two male juveniles were arrested in connection with a shooting investigation in Harrisburg on Friday, November 25.

According to Harrisburg Police, shortly after 2 a.m. dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about shots fired on the 100 block of South Shaw Street.

Officers heading to the scene said they saw a red pickup truck leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

They tried to stop the truck, but said the driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase out into the county onto a dead end road.

The truck was then boxed in by officers.

The driver and two male juvenile passengers were taken into custody.

Police identified the driver as Faleasha D. Frayser.

During a search of the truck, police said they found two 9mm handguns.

Officers also learned the truck had been reported stolen from a home in Harrisburg.

Frayser has not been formally charged, but police said she will likely face possession of a stolen/converted vehicle, aggravated fleeing to elude police, endangering the life/health of a child, reckless conduct and theft charges.

The two young males were booked into the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center on various charges related to the shooting on South Shaw Street.

Officers investigating the shooting said a home was damaged by gunfire. No one was injured.

Harrisburg Police said their investigation is ongoing.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police assisted with the case.

