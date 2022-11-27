Heartland Votes

Small Business Saturday in Cape Girardeau

When you support a small business, you are supporting a dream. That's what one local business owner in Cape Girardeau says.
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - When you’re supporting a small business, you’re supporting a dream.

That’s what one small business owner in Cape Girardeau told us.

The Cape Girardeau City Council recently proclaimed the Saturday after Thanksgiving as Small Business Saturday. If you were downtown, you saw several businesses had steady traffic.

Hot Sauce Werks on William Street opened in mid-September and owner Robert Palleja said he felt like the day-long event brought his business lots of attention, especially with the help of other surrounding businesses.

“Today has been great,” he said. “We’ve got a neighbor that brought in a Santa just for picture taking and after people got done taking Santa pictures with the children, then they came over here and bought and brought home some hot sauce and picked up some lunch.”

According to the Better Business Bureau, $68 out of $100 spent at small businesses stays in the community.

Palleja said small businesses are the backbone of communities and hoped more ma and pa shops continue to open across Cape Girardeau.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Thieves caught on camera shoplifting $300 worth of laundry detergent from Dollar General, according to MPD
Police are investigating after a stabbing victim was taken to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day.
Cape Girardeau police investigating after man stabbed on Thanksgiving Day
A 14-year-old boy died after trying to rescue two girls who got trapped in an icy lake. (KMGH,...
Teen dies after trying to save others trapped in icy lake
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63
FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
US Coast Guard rescues cruise passenger who went overboard

Latest News

The 30th Annual Parade of Lights will be Sunday, November 27 in downtown Cape Girardeau.
30th annual Parade of Lights Sun. night in downtown Cape Girardeau
The Cape Girardeau Parade of Lights will be Sunday, Nov. 27.
Parade of Lights Sunday in downtown Cape Girardeau
Police are investigating after a stabbing victim was taken to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day.
Cape Girardeau police investigating after man stabbed on Thanksgiving Day
When you support a small business, you are supporting a dream. That's what one local business...
Small Business Saturday