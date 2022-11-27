Small Business Saturday in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - When you’re supporting a small business, you’re supporting a dream.

That’s what one small business owner in Cape Girardeau told us.

The Cape Girardeau City Council recently proclaimed the Saturday after Thanksgiving as Small Business Saturday. If you were downtown, you saw several businesses had steady traffic.

Hot Sauce Werks on William Street opened in mid-September and owner Robert Palleja said he felt like the day-long event brought his business lots of attention, especially with the help of other surrounding businesses.

“Today has been great,” he said. “We’ve got a neighbor that brought in a Santa just for picture taking and after people got done taking Santa pictures with the children, then they came over here and bought and brought home some hot sauce and picked up some lunch.”

According to the Better Business Bureau, $68 out of $100 spent at small businesses stays in the community.

Palleja said small businesses are the backbone of communities and hoped more ma and pa shops continue to open across Cape Girardeau.

