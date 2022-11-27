Heartland Votes

Shooting in vehicle at Sikeston Walmart

A 19-year-old Pemiscot County man was transported to a hospital after being shot in the leg....
A 19-year-old Pemiscot County man was transported to a hospital after being shot in the leg. The shooting occurred inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Sikeston Wal-Mart.(KEYC Photo)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old Pemiscot County man was transported to a hospital after being shot in the leg. The shooting occurred inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Sikeston Wal-Mart.

Sikeston DPS is currently investigating the shooting that happened around 3:30 p.m. on November 27. The investigation leads the DPS to believe the shooting came from one of the three occupants inside the vehicle.

The firearm was recovered and investigators are trying to determine what took place inside the car.

The Sikeston DPS has confirmed that at no time was there any incident inside the store.

