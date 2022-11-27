Heartland Votes

SEMO Football returns from Montana

Redhawks lost to Grizzlies 34-24 in First Round of FCS Playoffs
By Jess Todd
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Football returned home Sunday afternoon from the First Round of the FCS Playoffs in Montana. The team landed safely at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

The Redhawks season came to an end Saturday night following a 34-24 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

SEMO finishes the 2022 season with a record of 9-3, tying the most wins in program history.

