SEMO Football returns from Montana

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Football returned home Sunday afternoon from the First Round of the FCS Playoffs in Montana. The team landed safely at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

The Redhawks season came to an end Saturday night following a 34-24 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

SEMO finishes the 2022 season with a record of 9-3, tying the most wins in program history.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.