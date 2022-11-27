Massac Co. Patriots win 2022 Vienna Classic ‘Turkey’ Tournament
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:05 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Massac County Patriots celebrated an undefeated championship victory in the 2022 Vienna Classic “Turkey” Tournament.
According to a release from Vienna High School, Vienna, the host team, placed second in the tournament with a single upset from Massac.
The All-Tournament Team included:
- Isaac Hosman - Massac
- Owen Treat - Vienna
- Charlie King - Vienna
- Will Harmon - Massac
- Parker Price - Eldorado
- Roderick Gatewood, Jr. - Meridian
Isaac Hosman from Massac County was named the Tournament MVP.
