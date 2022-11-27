Massac Co. Patriots win 2022 Vienna Classic ‘Turkey’ Tournament

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Massac County Patriots celebrated an undefeated championship victory in the 2022 Vienna Classic “Turkey” Tournament.

According to a release from Vienna High School, Vienna, the host team, placed second in the tournament with a single upset from Massac.

The Massac County Patriots won the 2022 Vienna Classic "Turkey" Tournament. (Vienna High School)

The All-Tournament Team included:

Isaac Hosman - Massac

Owen Treat - Vienna

Charlie King - Vienna

Will Harmon - Massac

Parker Price - Eldorado

Roderick Gatewood, Jr. - Meridian

Isaac Hosman from Massac County was named the Tournament MVP.

The Massac County Patriots won the 2022 Vienna Classic "Turkey" Tournament. (Vienna High School)

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.