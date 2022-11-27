Heartland Votes

Massac Co. Patriots win 2022 Vienna Classic ‘Turkey’ Tournament

The Massac County Patriots won the 2022 Vienna Classic "Turkey" Tournament.
The Massac County Patriots won the 2022 Vienna Classic "Turkey" Tournament.(Vienna High School)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:05 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Massac County Patriots celebrated an undefeated championship victory in the 2022 Vienna Classic “Turkey” Tournament.

According to a release from Vienna High School, Vienna, the host team, placed second in the tournament with a single upset from Massac.

The All-Tournament Team included:

  • Isaac Hosman - Massac
  • Owen Treat - Vienna
  • Charlie King - Vienna
  • Will Harmon - Massac
  • Parker Price - Eldorado
  • Roderick Gatewood, Jr. - Meridian

Isaac Hosman from Massac County was named the Tournament MVP.

