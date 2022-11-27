Heartland Votes

KSP: Marshall County man arrested on child pornography charges

Monte Beasley
Monte Beasley(Kentucky State Police)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BENTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Marshall County man is in jail after police accused him of possessing child pornography.

Kentucky State Police said in a release that images of suspected child pornography near the eastern shore of the Land Between the Lakes region on Tuesday.

Officers were notified and after several hours of investigating, multiple images of child pornography, electronic devices, and other items were found.

KSP investigated the origin of the items, leading them to a home in Benton, Kentucky.

On Wednesday, detectives interviewed charged 58-year-old Monte Beasley with possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and tampering with physical evidence.

Investigators learned that the Mayfield Police Department investigated a similar incident where images of child pornography were located in an abandoned residence earlier that week. 

KSP said those images were found in a home that had been damaged in the Dec. 11 tornado. The home had previously been occupied by Beasley. 

This is an ongoing investigation. KSP and the MPD said they expect future charges against Beasley.

Beasley is currently being held in the Marshall County Detention Center.

