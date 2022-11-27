Heartland Votes

First Alert: Temps to drop this afternoon; tracking storms Tues.

Your First Alert morning forecast on 11/27.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Strong winds are likely this morning as an area of low pressure passes just to our northwest.

Winds will be southwesterly early then gradually shift to the northwest and begin to diminish by this afternoon.

A few rain showers will linger into the mid-morning hours but the rest of the day looks to be dry, if mainly cloudy and chilly.

Brian Alworth says morning air temps in the 50s will gradually fall into the 40s by this afternoon, so there will be a wind chill factor. Winds should begin to drop off pretty quickly after sunset.

After a break on Monday, another potent system will move through Tuesday into Wednesday.

Scattered thunderstorms are still looking like a possibility by Tuesday afternoon, becoming likely Tuesday night. Severe storms are a threat given shear and instability forecasts.

The front itself looks to move through Wednesday morning, with overnight air temps near 60 degrees dropping into the 40s by around daybreak and then into the 30s by afternoon, along with gusty northwest winds.

It will be dry and chilly to round out the work week.

