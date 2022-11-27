Heartland Votes

Authorities find one dead, still searching for another person at Lake of the Ozarks

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - One man has died and authorities are searching for another person at Lake of the Ozarks.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F, troopers recieved a call around 2:40 p.m. Saturday requesting assistance to find two people last seen in the water at the .5 mile mark at Lake of the Ozarks.

Troopers were able to find the man but searched for the second person. Troopers will continue their search for the second person Sunday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a stabbing victim was taken to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day.
Cape Girardeau police investigating after man stabbed on Thanksgiving Day
Dollar General
Thieves caught on camera shoplifting $300 worth of laundry detergent from Dollar General, according to MPD
A 14-year-old boy died after trying to rescue two girls who got trapped in an icy lake. (KMGH,...
Teen dies after trying to save others trapped in icy lake
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom

Latest News

The 30th Annual Parade of Lights will be Sunday, November 27 in downtown Cape Girardeau.
30th annual Parade of Lights Sun. night in downtown Cape Girardeau
When you support a small business, you are supporting a dream. That's what one local business...
Small Business Saturday in Cape Girardeau
The Cape Girardeau Parade of Lights will be Sunday, Nov. 27.
Parade of Lights Sunday in downtown Cape Girardeau
Police are investigating after a stabbing victim was taken to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day.
Cape Girardeau police investigating after man stabbed on Thanksgiving Day
When you support a small business, you are supporting a dream. That's what one local business...
Small Business Saturday