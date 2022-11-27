Heartland Votes

12-year-old killed, 5 others injured after shooting in Atlanta

Police are investigating a shooting in midtown Atlanta.
Police are investigating a shooting in midtown Atlanta.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A 12-year-old is dead and five others are injured after a shooting on the 17th Street bridge near Atlantic Station in Atlanta, WANF reported.

Police say a dispute Saturday night escalated to gunfire.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a news conference Sunday that one of the five shooting victims is in critical condition.

Before the shooting, police say a group of juveniles was escorted off Atlantic Statin property by off-duty Atlanta police.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a stabbing victim was taken to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day.
Cape Girardeau police investigating after man stabbed on Thanksgiving Day
Authorities find two bodies at Lake of the Ozarks
A 14-year-old boy died after trying to rescue two girls who got trapped in an icy lake. (KMGH,...
Teen dies after trying to save others trapped in icy lake
Game-time temperatures are expected to be in the 25-30 degree range.
Montana defeats SEMO 34-24 in first round FCS playoffs
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom

Latest News

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg...
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina
Ukrainian servicemen fire towards Russian positions in the frontline near Kherson, southern...
Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms
Authorities find two bodies at Lake of the Ozarks
The 30th annual Parade of Lights is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 27.
Parking restrictions in downtown Cape Girardeau ahead of Parade of Lights