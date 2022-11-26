Suspect identified in Cape Girardeau stabbing
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - At Saint Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau, a 31-year-old man was treated for a knife-inflicted injury, after he was stabbed in his own home.
Officers responded to the hospital at 10:44 p.m. on November 24 to talk to the victim.
A suspect has been identified but is not yet in custody.
We will update the story as more information becomes available.
