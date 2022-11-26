Heartland Votes

SEMO Football Team in Montana

The SEMO Football team is counting down the hours to tonight's FCS Playoff game in Missoula, Montana.
The SEMO Football team is counting down the hours to tonight’s FCS Playoff game in Missoula, Montana.(Photo source: KFVS)
By Todd Richards
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Football team is counting down the hours to tonight’s FCS Playoff game in Missoula, Montana.

The 12th ranked Redhawks and #17 Montana Grizzlies are listed to play at 9:00 p.m Central time.

SEMO Sports Information Director Jeff Honza tells me kick off will be at 9:15 on ESPN 2. This is the only nationally televised game of the first round.

SEMO starting quarterback Paxton Delaurent is expected to be back in the starting line up from a foot injury, with Patrick Heitert to be his backup.

Game time temperatures are expected to be in the 25-30 degree range. The 9-2 Redhawks went through a walk through earlier today in preparation for the big game. Keep an eye on Heartland Sports for continued updates.

