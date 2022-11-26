SEMO Football Team in Montana

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Football team is counting down the hours to tonight’s FCS Playoff game in Missoula, Montana.

The 12th ranked Redhawks and #17 Montana Grizzlies are listed to play at 9:00 p.m Central time.

SEMO Sports Information Director Jeff Honza tells me kick off will be at 9:15 on ESPN 2. This is the only nationally televised game of the first round.

SEMO starting quarterback Paxton Delaurent is expected to be back in the starting line up from a foot injury, with Patrick Heitert to be his backup.

Game time temperatures are expected to be in the 25-30 degree range. The 9-2 Redhawks went through a walk through earlier today in preparation for the big game. Keep an eye on Heartland Sports for continued updates.

